England batters with 3,000-plus runs in World Test Championship

The five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between hosts England and India concluded with a 2-2 draw. The thrilling series was dominated by several impactful batting performances. While Joe Root once again left his mark with over 500 runs, the blades of Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, and Zak Crawley also made merry. Notably, Root became the first player with 6,000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship.

#1 Joe Root: 6,080 runs Root, who broke a ton of records, concluded India series with 537 runs at an incredible average of 67.12. His tally includes 3 tons. During the series, Root became the first player to reach 6,000 WTC runs. In 69 matches, he racked up 6,080 runs at 52.86 (21 tons and 22 half-centuries). Australia's Steve Smith follows Root with 4,278 runs.

#2 Ben Stokes: 3,616 runs Captain Ben Stokes is England's second-highest run-scorer in the WTC. The star all-rounder has slammed 3,616 runs from 57 matches at an average of 37.66. His tally includes 8 tons and 17 half-centuries. Stokes finished the 2025 India series with 304 runs and 17 wickets. His series was cut short due to a shoulder injury, which ruled him out of the Oval Test.