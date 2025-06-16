As per ESPNcricinfo, Root hammered 1,968 runs from just 40 innings at a sensational average of 54.67,

He registered seven centuries in the span as no other batter could even record six tons.

He also recorded seven fifties and his best Test score was also recorded in this cycle, 262 vs Pakistan in Multan.

Root missed out on becoming the first batter to hammer 2,000 runs in a WTC cycle.