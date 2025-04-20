What's the story

Avesh Khan produced a stunning display at the death to deny Rajasthan Royals a comfortable win in Jaipur on Saturday in Match 36 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season.

LSG, who posted 180/5 in 20 overs, saw RR going strong at 156/2 after 17 overs.

RR needed 25 runs off the last three overs but lost the contest by 2 runs.