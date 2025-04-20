Avesh Khan claims match-winning three-fer as LSG down RR: Stats
What's the story
Avesh Khan produced a stunning display at the death to deny Rajasthan Royals a comfortable win in Jaipur on Saturday in Match 36 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season.
LSG, who posted 180/5 in 20 overs, saw RR going strong at 156/2 after 17 overs.
RR needed 25 runs off the last three overs but lost the contest by 2 runs.
18th over
2 massive wickets and 5 runs in the 18th over
Avesh came to bowl the 18th over and he dismissed a well set Yashasvi Jaiswal (74). A perfect yorker ended the southpaw's stay.
He conceded 5 runs off his next 4 balls in the over before dismissing another set batter in Riyan Parag (39).
Another yorker ball saw Parag get trapped leg before wicket. This put RR under pressure with 20 needed.
Information
Avesh produces a solid 20th over
RR needed 9 runs in the 20th over for a win. And Avesh defended the score. He got Shimron Hetmyer in the 3rd ball of the over. He then kept Shubham Dubey quiet as RR fell short by 2 runs.
Stats
160 T20 wickets for Avesh
Avesh's 3/37 from his 4 overs had six dot balls. He conceded 2 fours and 2 sixes.
He has raced to 8 scalps in IPL 2025 at 32.62.
The right-arm pacer now owns 82 IPL scalps from 70 matches at 27.25 (ER: 8.97).
Overall in T20s, he has picked 160 wickets in 134 matches at 25.29.
Information
Avesh is our Player of the Day pick
Avesh is our Player of the Day pick for his excellent death-bowling prowess. 12 runs off his last 2 overs and 3 wickets handed LSG a win from jaws of defeat. He was also awarded the MoM award for his excellence.