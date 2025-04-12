What's the story

Shubman Gill created history on Saturday by becoming the first player to complete 2,000 runs for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

The star Indian cricketer reached the landmark with a fifty against Lucknow Super Giants at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Gill, who required 53 runs to reach the landmark, departed for a 38-ball 60.