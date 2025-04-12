Shubman Gill shines vs LSG, completes 2,000 runs for GT
What's the story
Shubman Gill created history on Saturday by becoming the first player to complete 2,000 runs for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history.
The star Indian cricketer reached the landmark with a fifty against Lucknow Super Giants at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Gill, who required 53 runs to reach the landmark, departed for a 38-ball 60.
Knock
A fine knock from Gill
Though GT lost the toss and were asked to bat, they were off to a flier.
Gill and his ever-consistent opening partner Sai Sudharsan (56) dominated the first half of the innings and added 120 runs.
The GT skipper was watchful at the start. However, he brilliantly shifted gears later on.
Pacer Avesh Khan eventually dismissed Gill in the 13th over.
Stats
Gill miles ahead of his rivals
Gill is the only batter with over 1,400 IPL runs for GT, a franchise that debuted in 2022.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he has now raced to 2,007 runs across 51 games for them at a brilliant average of 44.60.
This includes a strike rate of 147.89. Gill has hammered four tons besides 12 fifties in GT colors.
Sudharsan happens to be GT's only other centurion.
Career highlights
Gill's journey in IPL with Gujarat Titans
Gill's IPL journey started in 2018 when he debuted for Kolkata Knight Riders.
He was picked by Gujarat Titans for ₹8 crore ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.
In his debut season with the side, he scored 483 runs in 16 matches and played a key role in their title win.
His second season saw him score a staggering 890 runs, including three tons and four fifties, winning the Orange Cap.
Leadership role
Gill's captaincy and future prospects
Notably, Gill was named the captain of Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2024 season.
In his first season as skipper, he scored 426 runs in 12 matches but failed to take his team to the playoffs.
Despite the disappointment, the Punjab-born cricketer was retained by GT for ₹16.50 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auctions, showing their continued faith in him as a player and leader.
Career
Here are his IPL numbers
Meanwhile, Gill's 38-ball 60 was laced with six fours and a maximum.
This was his second fifty of the season which has taken his tally to 208 runs from six games at 41.60 (SR: 149.64).
Meanwhile, the talented batter has overall racked up 3,424 runs from 109 IPL games at 38.04 (50s: 22, 100s: 4).
Gill has now raced to 236 runs against LSG at an impressive average of 59.
This was his third fifty across six innings against them.