In-form Sai Sudharsan hits impressive 49 versus RCB: Key stats
What's the story
Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan continued to be amongst the runs in the Indian Premier League.
After smashing two superb fifties in his side's first two games in IPL 2025, the southpaw hit a quality 49-run knock versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Wednesday.
Chasing 170 runs, Sudharsan made his presence felt with a solid knock. He laid the foundation for his side's win.
Knock
Sudharsan shines for GT with classy 49
Sudharsan looked in full flow and stitched a 75-run stand alongside Jos Buttler for the 2nd wicket after adding 32 runs for the 1st wicket with Shubman Gill.
The southpaw hit 7 fours and a six in his 36-ball knock. He was dismissed in the 13th over by pacer Josh Hazlewood with GT being placed at 107/2.
Runs
Sudharsan races to 186 runs in IPL 2025
Notably, the southpaw missed out on a third straight fifty in the ongoing IPL 2025 season, having smashed 74 and 63 before this contest. He has raced to 186 runs this season at 62 (SR: 157.62).
Overall, he has racked up 1,698 runs in T20s at 41.41.
In the IPL, the GT opener has amassed 1,220 runs at 48.80 (SR: 141.69).