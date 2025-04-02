What's the story

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan continued to be amongst the runs in the Indian Premier League.

After smashing two superb fifties in his side's first two games in IPL 2025, the southpaw hit a quality 49-run knock versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Chasing 170 runs, Sudharsan made his presence felt with a solid knock. He laid the foundation for his side's win.