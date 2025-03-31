MI restrict KKR to lowest score of IPL 2025: Details
What's the story
In a stunning display of bowling prowess, the Mumbai Indians (MI) restricted Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a paltry 116/10 in their IPL 2025 match at Wankhede Stadium.
The star performer was debutant Ashwani Kumar, who scripted history by becoming the first Indian bowler to take more than four wickets on his IPL debut.
His 4/24 significantly contributed to MI's strong position in the match as KKR could only survive 16.2 overs.
Early setbacks
KKR's batting collapse
KKR's innings never took off, with Sunil Narine falling prey to Trent Boult in the first over and Quinton de Kock sent packing by Deepak Chahar in the next.
By the end of the seventh over, KKR had lost half their side.
Ashwani Kumar made an instant impact on his debut by taking a wicket on his first ball when Ajinkya Rahane was caught at third man.
Record-breaking performance
Kumar's historic debut
Kumar's record-breaking debut witnessed him taking more than four wickets, becoming the first Indian bowler to do so in his IPL debut match.
Along with Kumar, Deepak Chahar also played a crucial role by taking two wickets.
Despite their efforts, KKR's top scorer was Angkrish Raghuvanshi who only scored 26 runs off 16 balls.
Other notable contributions were made by impact player Manish Pandey (19 runs) and Rinku Singh (17 runs).
DYK
Lowest score of the season
This was the first occasion of a team being folded under 120 in IPL 2025. As per Cricbuzz, KKR has been all-out for a sub-120 score 10 times in IPL, and 6 of those have come against Mumbai Indians.