What's the story

In a stunning display of bowling prowess, the Mumbai Indians (MI) restricted Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a paltry 116/10 in their IPL 2025 match at Wankhede Stadium.

The star performer was debutant Ashwani Kumar, who scripted history by becoming the first Indian bowler to take more than four wickets on his IPL debut.

His 4/24 significantly contributed to MI's strong position in the match as KKR could only survive 16.2 overs.