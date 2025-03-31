MI's Ashwani Kumar scripts historic four-fer on IPL debut
What's the story
Mumbai Indians pacer Ashwani Kumar made a stunning debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by becoming only the sixth bowler to take four or more wickets in his maiden game in the game.
He did so during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
His brilliance meant KKR were folded for just 116 in 16.2 overs, the lowest score this season.
Record breaker
Kumar's debut performance sets new IPL record
Kumar's brilliant performance began with his very first delivery, when he sent Ajinkya Rahane back to the pavilion.
In his second over, Kumar picked the wickets of Rinku Singh and Manish Pandey, before sending Andre Russell packing in his third.
The left-arm seamer finished with figures worth 4/24 from three overs as none of the KKR batters could touch the 30-run mark.
Elite company
IPL debut: Kumar joins elite group of bowlers
As per Cricbuzz, Kumar became the first Indian to take at least four wickets on his IPL debut.
The best figures on debut in IPL belong to Alzarri Joseph, who took six wickets for 12 runs in 2019 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad for MI.
Andrew Tye (4/5/17 vs RPSG in 2017) and Kevon Cooper (4/26 vs KXIP in 2012) are the only other bowlers with better debut figures than Kumar.
Information
Wicket on first ball
With the wicket of KKR skipper Rahane, the 23-year-old became the fourth MI bowler to take a wicket with his debut delivery in IPL history. Ali Murtaza, Alzarri Joseph, and Dewald Brevis are the other three MI bowlers to have done this before Kumar.
Journey
Ashwani's journey to IPL debut
Hailing from Mohali, Punjab, Ashwani has previously represented Punjab in first-class, List A, and T20 cricket.
His IPL debut was keenly awaited owing to his impressive performances in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 tournament last year where he displayed his deceptive bouncer and pace variations.
The five-time champions MI bought him for ₹30 lakh ahead of the 2025 season.
Playing his fifth T20 game, he has raced to six wickets.