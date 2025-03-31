What's the story

Mumbai Indians pacer Ashwani Kumar made a stunning debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by becoming only the sixth bowler to take four or more wickets in his maiden game in the game.

He did so during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

His brilliance meant KKR were folded for just 116 in 16.2 overs, the lowest score this season.