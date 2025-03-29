What's the story

Rohit Sharma has joined an exclusive club in the Indian Premier League, becoming the 4th batter with 600-plus fours in the tournament.

The veteran Mumbai Indians batter hit 2 fours in his knock of 8 from 4 balls against Gujarat Titans on Saturday in Ahmedabad.

Chasing 197 runs, Rohit started well but perished in the first over itself with Mohammed Siraj dismissing him.