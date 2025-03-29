Rohit Sharma becomes 4th batter in IPL with this feat
What's the story
Rohit Sharma has joined an exclusive club in the Indian Premier League, becoming the 4th batter with 600-plus fours in the tournament.
The veteran Mumbai Indians batter hit 2 fours in his knock of 8 from 4 balls against Gujarat Titans on Saturday in Ahmedabad.
Chasing 197 runs, Rohit started well but perished in the first over itself with Mohammed Siraj dismissing him.
Fours
Rohit joins Dhawan, Kohli and Warner
As per ESPNcricinfo, Shikhar Dhawan holds the record for most fours by a batter in the IPL. Dhawan hit a total of 768 fours in the IPL, finishing his career with 6,769 runs.
Dhawan is followed by Virat Kohli, who owns 711 fours.
David Warner is next with 663 fours. Rohit's two 4s versus GT saw him race to a tally of 601.
Twitter Post
600!
🚨 Milestone 🚨— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 29, 2025
The prolific Rohit Sharma becomes only the 4⃣th player to hit 6⃣0⃣0⃣ fours in the #TATAIPL 👏#GTvMI | @mipaltan | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/NSjsYXdTkO