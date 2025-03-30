What's the story

As Mumbai Indians prepare to take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on March 1, all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma.

The former MI skipper has been a tough nut to crack for KKR in past Indian Premier League (IPL) clashes.

With a history of brilliant performances, Rohit's record indicates he could be the game-changer in this upcoming clash.

Here we decode his numbers versus KKR.