IPL 2025: Presenting Rohit Sharma's stellar record against KKR
What's the story
As Mumbai Indians prepare to take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on March 1, all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma.
The former MI skipper has been a tough nut to crack for KKR in past Indian Premier League (IPL) clashes.
With a history of brilliant performances, Rohit's record indicates he could be the game-changer in this upcoming clash.
Here we decode his numbers versus KKR.
Performance
Second-most runs against the Knight Riders
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit has amassed 1,070 runs across 34 IPL games versus KKR at a stunning average of 39.62. His strike rate reads 128.14.
The 37-year-old is the second-highest run-getter against KKR in IPL history, only behind David Warner (1,093).
Rohit's tally includes six fifties and one hundred, with his best being a phenomenal unbeaten 109 runs scored in 2012.
Wankhede stats
Rohit's home ground dominance
The Wankhede Stadium has been Rohit's happy hunting ground.
Across 80 matches at this venue, he has scored a total of 2,295 runs at an average of 34.25.
He is the highest run-scorer here in IPL history.
His strike rate at this venue is an impressive 136.76 with 16 fifties and a century to his name.
Rohit has blown hot and cold against KKR at home, managing 225 runs at 28.12 across 10 games.
Bowler battles
Rohit's encounters with KKR bowlers
Meanwhile, KKR's mystery spinner Sunil Narine has dismissed Rohit eight times in IPL.
This is the most a bowler has dismissed a particular batter in the competition's history.
The batter averages a mere 17.87 in this battle, having managed 141 runs off 134 balls at a strike rate of 106.71.
Interestingly, five of the star batter's dismissals against Narine have come at the Wankhede.
Information
His numbers vs other KKR bowlers
Rohit also has had a hard time negotiating Varun Chakravarthy, scoring 47 runs off 45 deliveries against him. The spinner has dismissed him once. However, the MI veteran has been brilliant against Andre Russell, slamming him for 97 runs off 60 balls without being dismissed.
Career
Presenting his IPL numbers
So far, Rohit has accumulated 6,636 runs across 259 IPL appearances at an average of 29.49. He is the third-highest run-getter in the league's history.
He has slammed 43 fifties and a couple of tons.
In MI colors, Rohit has smoked 5,466 runs in 214 IPL matches. He is the highest run-scorer for the franchise.