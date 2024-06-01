Next Article

Samuel Badree tops this list (Source: X@cricket.com.au)

WI bowlers with most wickets in a T20 WC edition

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:45 pm Jun 01, 202401:45 pm

What's the story The 2024 Men's ICC T20 World Cup is set to begin on June 1 in the Caribbean and USA. As many as 20 teams will take part in the expanded tournament, comprising four groups. Co-hosts West Indies will fancy their chances this time as they have named a strong squad. Meanwhile, here are the bowlers with the most wickets in a T20 WC edition.

#1

Samuel Badree - 11 wickets

Former leg-spinner Samuel Badree left a significant mark at the mega competition. Badree would restrict the flow of runs in the powerplay overs besides scalping key wickets. He was at his best in the 2014 T20 WC, which took place in Bangladesh. Badree was lethal on the spin-friendly wickets as he took 11 wickets across six games. His economy was a sensational 5.65.

#2

Dwayne Bravo - 10 wickets

One of the finest all-rounders in T20 history, Dwayne Bravo took 10 wickets for WI across six matches in the 2009 edition in England. His economy rate in the tournament was 8.76 as he operated a lot in the death overs. The tally includes a match-winning 4/38 against a strong Indian side.

#3

Narine and Rampaul - 9 wickets

Pacer Ravi Rampaul and mystery spinner Sunil Narine were instrumental to WI's title triumph in the 2012 edition in Sri Lanka. Both bowlers returned with nine wickets across seven matches. While Rampaul conceded runs at 7.93, Narine's economy of 5.63 was the best among bowlers with five-plus wickets. The latter even claimed a match-winning 3/9 in the final versus Sri Lanka.

#4

Badree, Bravo, and Russell - 9 wickets

The likes of Badree, Bravo, and Andre Russell made the ball talk as WI clinched their second T20 WC title in 2016. All three bowlers took nine wickets across six outings at the event. While Bravo and Russell had economies of 7.91 and 7.87, respectively, the star leg-spinner conceded runs at just 5.39. Badree boasted the best economy rate that year (Minimum: 7 wickets).