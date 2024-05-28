Next Article

Decoding Team India's worst ICC T20 World Cup campaigns

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:52 pm May 28, 202402:52 pm

What's the story Under Rohit Sharma's leadership, India will fight for their second title in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue have been placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, hosts USA, Ireland, and Canada. Notably, India have been away from the glory since lifting the trophy in the inaugural edition in 2007. Here we decode India's worst T20 WC campaigns.

Super 8 ouster in 2009

Defending champions India endured a forgettable campaign in the 2009 edition in England. They comfortably advanced to the Super 8 stage after defeating Ireland and Bangladesh in the league round. However, MS Dhoni's were eliminated after losing all their three Super 8 matches, against South Africa, West Indies, and England. The team would have been gutted as all three games were pretty close.

Another terrible show in 2010

India's campaign in the 2010 competition was no better. They again won both their league matches, against South Africa and Afghanistan. The SA game saw Suresh Raina score a stunning hundred. However, Dhoni's men yet again lost all their three Super 8 fixtures. While they couldn't compete much against Australia and hosts West Indies, Sri Lanka beat them in a last-ball thriller.

Missed semi-final berth in 2012

India's 2012 T20 WC campaign was an interesting one. The Men in Blue thrashed England and Afghanistan in the league round. They even defeated Pakistan and SA in the Super 8 stage. However, India's only defeat in the competition cost them. Australia severely dented their NRR by chasing down 141 against them in 14.5 overs. India hence missed the semi-final berth.

Forgettable campaign in 2021

Virat Kohli's only T20 WC campaign as a captain was a forgettable one. India's tournament opener saw Pakistan beat them for the first time in a WC match. They further lost their next fixture against New Zealand. The two successive defeats virtually knocked India out as they missed out on a semi-final berth despite beating Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland in their remaining league games.