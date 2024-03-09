Next Article

Ashwin completes 100 Test wickets versus England at home (Source: X/@BCCI)

Ravichandran Ashwin shatters records with 36th fifer in 100th Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:25 pm Mar 09, 2024

What's the story Ravichandran Ashwin shattered a host of records in his 100th Test as India decimated England by an innings and 64 runs in the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala. After claiming a four-fer in England's first innings, Ashwin claimed a record-breaking fifer in his second outing. He now owns 36 fifers in Test cricket, the most for an Indian. Here are the stats.

A stunning spell in the third innings

England never got going in their second innings as Ashwin dismissed five of their top-seven batters. Zak Crawley (0), Ben Duckett (2), Ollie Pope (19), Ben Stokes (2), and Ben Foakes (8) were his five victims as England lost six wickets inside 120 runs. He, who claimed 4/51 in his first outing, finished with 5/77 in 14 overs on this occasion.

Indian with most fifers

As mentioned, this was Ashwin's 36th Test fifer as he broke the tie with Anil Kumble (35) to become the Indian with the most fifers in the format. In terms of Test fifers, Ashwin is now only behind Sri Lanka legend Muthiah Muralidaran (67), Australia's Shane Warne (37). He equaled New Zealand's Richard Hadlee, who also finished his career with 36 fifers.

Second-most Test wickets for India

The 37-year-old Ashwin has now raced to 516 wickets at 23.74. Kumble is the only Indian with more Test scalps than Ashwin (619). 363 of Ashwin's scalps have come at home at 21.15. His tally of 28 fifers at home is the second-most for any bowler. Meanwhile, the veteran finished the series as the highest wicket-taker, 26 scalps at 24.8 (5W: 2).

100 Test wickets against England at home

Ashwin now owns 114 wickets against England in 24 Tests, averaging 28.29 (5W: 8). James Anderson (149) is the only other bowler to claim 100 or more wickets in India-England Tests. With his final wicket, Ashwin became the first bowler to complete 100 Test wickets against England at home. Playing his 18th home Test against the Brits, the off-spinner averages 27.

Do you know?

Ashwin became only the fourth bowler to claim a fifer in his 100th Test. He joined the legendary spin trio of Muralidaran, Kumble, and Warne. Notably, Ashwin also claimed a fifer in his debut, 25th, and 75th Test. Meanwhile, besides him, Muralidaran (593) is the only other bowler with over 500 wickets after 100 Tests.

Best match figures in 100th test

Ashwiin, who claimed 9/128, recorded the best match figures by a bowler in his 100th Test, as per Cricbuzz. He went past Muralitharan, who returned with 9/141 versus Bangladesh in the 2006 Chattogram, 2006. Warne (8/231 vs South Africa, 2002) follows the suit.

Summary of the match

Batting first, England started well and were going along fine at 175/3 before India triggered a collapse (218/10). Kuldeep Yadav claimed a fifer. Zak Crawley made 79. In reply, India posted 477 and earned a 259-run lead thanks to centuries from Shubman Gill (110) and Rohit Sharma (103). England were folded for 195 in their second outing as Joe Root's 84 went in vain.