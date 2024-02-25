Shoaib Bashir is the second-youngest with a Test fifer for England (Image source: X/@englandcricket)

England's Shoaib Bashir scripts records with his maiden First-Class fifer

What's the story Young spinner Shoaib Bashir was the pick of England's bowlers in the second innings of the 4th Test against India in Ranchi. Bashir picked up a five-wicket haul as India were bowled out for 307 in response to England's 353. The off-spinner took four wickets on Day 2 and dismissed Akash Deep the next morning to complete his maiden Test fifer.

Spell

Bashir ran through India's middle order

Bashir was all over the Indian batters after James Anderson gave England their first breakthrough in the form of Rohit Sharma. He dismissed Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Ravindra Jadeja, and Yashasvi Jaiswal in quick succession. As mentioned, Akash was his final scalp of the innings. Bashir conceded 119 runs in 44 overs, the most bowled by an England bowler in this innings.

FC

Maiden FC fifer

As mentioned, Bashir recorded his maiden five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket. The youngster featured in just six FC matches before making his Test debut in the ongoing series. He earned a call-up on the back of his impressive run in domestic cricket. He returned four wickets in his maiden Test, in Vizag.

Record

Second-youngest to pick Test fifer for England

As per Cricbuzz, at 20 years and 135 days, Bashir is now the second-youngest to take a five-wicket haul for England in Test cricket. He surpassed Bill Voce, who scalped 7/70 against West Indies in 1930, aged 20 years and 182 days. Notably, Bashir is only behind his compatriot Rehan Ahmed. The latter took 5/48 against Pakistan in 2022 (18y 128d).

Information

Fourth England player with this feat

It is worth noting that Bashir has become the fourth England player to record their maiden First-Class five-fer in a Test. He joins Chris Heseltine (5/38 vs SA, 1896), Joe Root (5/8 vs India, 2021), Will Jacks (6/161 vs Pakistan, 2022) on this list.