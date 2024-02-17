Jadeja owns over 280 Test wickets (Source: X/@ICC)

Ravindra Jadeja completes 500 wickets in First-Class cricket: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:41 pm Feb 17, 2024

What's the story Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has added another feather to his already illustrious hat as he has completed 500 wickets in First-Class cricket. He accomplished the milestone with his first scalp on Day 3 of the third Test against England in Rajkot. Though he was expensive early on, he finished with two wickets. The left-arm spinner has also now completed 200 wickets in home Tests.

A fine spell from Jadeja

Jadeja dismissed the dangerous Ben Stokes (41) to open his account in the game. The latter mistimed a big shot as Jasprit Bumrah took a fine catch at mid-on. Tom Hartley (9), who was stumped, was Jadeja's other victim. He finished with 2/51 (10 overs).

500 scalps for Jadeja

Jadeja is standing in his 125th game in FC cricket. He has raced to 501 scalps with his average being over 23. The tally includes 31 five-wicket hauls and 22 four-fers. On as many as eight occasions, he has returned with match 10-wicket hauls. While 7/31 read his best match figures, his best match returns are 13/126.

Here are his Test numbers

Jadeja, who made his Test debut in December 2012, has now raced to 282 scalps in 70 games, averaging 24.43. The tally includes 12 fifers and a couple of match 10-wicket hauls. 58 of his wickets have come against England. As mentioned, his 500th FC scalp was also his 200th wicket in home Tests (201). His average lowers down to 21.08 at home.

7,000 FC runs up for Jadeja

Earlier in the match, Jadeja completed 7,000 FC runs en route to his 112 (100s: 13, 50s: 34). He averages 45-plus. Notably, he owns three triple-tons in red-ball cricket. 3,005 of his runs have come in Tests at 37.1. He became the third Indian all-rounder after Ravichandran Ashwin and Kapil Dev to accomplish the Test double of 250 wickets and 3,000 runs.

200 wickets at home for Jadeja

Jadeja has become just the fifth Indian bowler to complete 200 Test wickets at home. He has joined greats like Anil Kumble (350), Ashwin (340), Harbhajan Singh (265), and Kapil (219). 10 of Jadeja's 12 Test fifers and both his match 10-wicket hauls have come at home. Meanwhile, 1,679 of his Test runs have come at home with his average being 40.95.

How has the match proceeded?

Despite a poor start, India managed to compile a mammoth total of 445 courtesy of centuries from Rohit Sharma and Jadeja. Debutants Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel were also brilliant. Mark Wood starred for England with 4/114. In reply, England managed 319 as opener Ben Duckett starred with a whirlwind 153. Mohammed Siraj took four wickets. India earned a 126-run first innings lead.