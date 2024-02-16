This was Mark Wood's third four-wicket haul in Test cricket (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

3rd Test, Mark Wood scalps 4/114 against India: Key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 04:33 pm Feb 16, 202404:33 pm

What's the story Returning to the team, Mark Wood was the standout bowler for England against India in the third Test in Rajkot. The pacer returned with figures of 4/114 in the first innings and looked the most threatening among the English bowlers as India compiled 445/10. Notably, this was Wood's third four-wicket haul in Test cricket. Here we decode his stats.

Spell

Wood gave England a brilliant start

India were reduced to 33/3 on Day 1 as Wood made it difficult for the Indian batter with the new ball. He removed the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal before dismissing Shubman Gill for a duck. However, once India consolidated, Wood had to toil hard for his wickets. Eventually, he outfoxed Rohit Sharma with a surprise bouncer. On Day 2, he returned to dismiss Jasprit Bumrah.

Vs India

Maiden four-fer versus India

This is Wood's third Test against India and he has returned with nine scalps at 35.33. Notably, this is his best Test figure against them in this format. As per ESPNcricinfo, Wood has claimed 21 wickets from eight Test matches on Asian soil at an average of 31.57. He is yet to take a Test fifer in Asia.

Since 2019

Wood averages 25.47 in Tests since 2019

The speedster has been in devastating form in Test for England since 2019. Wood has scalped 78 wickets in 21 Tests at an average of 25.47 since 2019. The experienced pacer has returned with four Test fifer in this period. He is the fifth-highest wicket-taker for England during this time but he has also played the least number of matches in comparison to others.

Record

Wood completes 50 Test wickets in away matches

Wood has raced to 53 Test wickets from 26 away (home of opposition) matches at an average of 25.67. He has claimed three fifers. At home, he has returned with 49 wickets in 16 Tests at 34.85. Wood has claimed a solitary fifer in England. In two neutral Tests, Wood has scalped six wickets at 28.33.

Career

A look at his Test numbers

Playing his 33rd Test match, Wood has amassed 108 wickets at an average of 29.99. As mentioned, this was his third four-wicket haul. He has also returned with four Test fifers. The 34-year-old speedster has claimed 18 wickets in five Tests since the start of 2023. He is England's fourth-highest wicket-taker in this period. Wood claimed his 100th Test wicket in the 2023 Ashes.

Summary

How did India's innings pan out?

Despite a poor start, India managed to compile a mammoth total of 445 courtesy of centuries from Rohit and Ravindra Jadeja. Debutants Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel were also brilliant. Wood starred for England with 4/114. In reply, England are 108/1 with Ben Duckett (73*) and Ollie Pope (14*) batting fluently. They trail by 337 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin claimed the only wicket for India.