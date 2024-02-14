Williamson averages 67-plus at home (Source: X/@ICC)

Kane Williamson accomplishes this massive milestone in home Tests

By Gaurav Tripathi Edited by Rajdeep Saha 12:16 pm Feb 14, 202412:16 pm

What's the story Veteran New Zealand batter Kane Williamson has been on a record-breaking spree lately. With his sixth run in the ongoing second Test against South Africa in Hamilton, the talisman became the first New Zealand batter to accomplish 4,500 runs in home Tests. No other batter even owns 4,000 Test runs on NZ soil. Notably, Williamson slammed twin tons in the series opener.

Information

Williamson dismissed for 43 in 2nd Test

Williamson came on early after Devon Conway's dismissal (1/1). He then shared a vital 74-run stand with Tom Latham for the second wicket before being dismissed moments later (86/3). Williamson struck 43 from 108 balls. Dane Piedt dismissed the in-form Williamson.

Average

Second-best average in home Tests

Williamson's 43 took him to 4.537 runs in home Test matches, including 808 versus South Africa. While he averages 67.71 at home, only the legendary Don Bradman (98.22) has a higher average among batters with at least 3,000 Test runs at home. Williamson has hammered 18 tons and as many fifties in home Tests. Five of his six double-tons have come at home.

Peers

Williamson way ahead of his peers

New Zealand has not been an easy place for Test batters as most of the tracks here have substantial assistance for pacers. No other batter with at least 1,000 Test runs in NZ averages even 54. Ross Taylor (53.49), Colin de Grandhomme (51.14), and Martin Crowe (50.02) are the only other batters with a 50-plus average in this regard.

Stats

His home averages against different teams

England (49.07) and India (38.14) are the only teams against which Williamson averages less than 50 in home Tests (Minimum 3 matches). He averages over 100 against Bangladesh (144.33) and Sri Lanka (114.20). His average exceeds 70 against South Africa (73.45) and West Indies (72.57). Williamson averages 54.09 against Pakistan at home.

Vs SA

Williamson has hammered five Test centuries against South Africa

Williamson owns 935 runs in 12 Test matches against the Proteas at an impressive average of 55. The veteran batter has hammered five centuries against them, the most by a NZ batter against South Africa in Test cricket (50s: 2). John Reid, Jacob Oram and Henry Nicholls have all slammed two Test centuries each against the Proteas.

Milestone

Williamson has surpassed 8,500 Test runs

Williamson, NZ's highest run-getter in Tests, has surpassed 8,500 runs (8,533). The batter's average of 55.05 is fourth-best among batters with as many or more runs than Williamson. His tally includes 31 tons and 33 fifties. Meanwhile, Williamson also owns six double-tons in Tests. Before entering the Hamilton Test, Williamson scored six tons in his last 10 Test innings.

Match

How has the match panned out?

South Africa were 220/6 at end of Day 1 and were folded for 242 on Wednesday. William ORourke finishes with four scalps, including three on Day 2. New Zealand were going well at one stage but the Proteas fought back twith regular wickets. Dane Peidt's fifer saw the hosts get dismissed for 211. SA have a 31-run lead with a key Day 3 awaiting.