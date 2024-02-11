Maxwell hammered his fifth T20I ton (Source: X/@ICC)

Ton-up Maxwell powers Australia to T20I series win over WI

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:23 pm Feb 11, 2024

What's the story Australia have thrashed West Indies by 34 runs in the second T20I in Adelaide to seal the three-match series 2-0. Glenn Maxwell powered the hosts with a stunning ton in the first innings as the hosts posted 241/4. In reply, WI lost wickets early on before their lower-order batters fought back. They were eventually restricted to 207/9. Here are the key stats.

Summary of the match

David Warner (22) and Mitchell Marsh (29) played some stunning shots in the powerplay overs. The Maxwell show began from the sixth over onward as he scored an unbeaten 120. He recorded 80-plus stands with Marcus Stoinis (16) and Tim David (31*). In reply, WI were reeling at 63/5 before Andre Russell (37) and Rovman Powell (63) consolidated. WI, however, eventually fell short.

Maxwell

9,500 runs in T20 cricket for Maxwell

Maxwell hammered an unbeaten 120 off 55 balls (12 fours, 8 sixes). En route, he became the third Australian player to touch the 9,500-run mark in T20s (9,588). Maxwell has a strike rate of 153.82 (473 sixes) and owns 154 wickets in the format. Overall, he has raced to 2,405 T20I runs at a strike rate of 155.26. He boasts 40 T20I wickets.

Feat

Joint-most T20I tons

This was Maxwell's fifth T20I hundred as he has equaled India's Rohit Sharma in terms of most centuries in T20I cricket. Maxwell's tally also includes 10 fifties. This was the first time Maxwell recorded a 50-plus score against WI in T20I cricket. He has now raced to 176 runs across seven games against them at a strike rate of 191.30.

Russell

First all-rounder with this double

With the help of four boundaries and two maximums, Russell made 37 off 16 balls. En route, the 35-year-old became the first-ever player with the double of 8,000 runs and 400 wickets in overall T20s. Russell is the third West Indian player to touch the 8,000-run mark in T20s (8,029). He also owns 424 wickets.

Stats

900 runs and 50 wickets loading for Russell

Russell is among the West Indies players who play more of franchise cricket. However, he recently returned to play for the national side in a bid to feature in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. In 74 T20Is, Russell has 884 runs at a strike rate of 159.28. He also has 49 T20I wickets. Against Australia, he owns 186 runs and nine wickets (T20Is).

Powell

Powell races to 1,291 runs

Powell scored a valiant fifty, 63 off 36 balls. He has raced to 1,291 T20I runs at 26.34 (50s: 6, 100: 1). As per ESPNcricinfo, Powell now has 102 runs in four matches versus Australia at 25.50. This was his maiden fifty against them. Powell scored his second T20I fifty while leading the team as he has raced to 428 runs in this regard.