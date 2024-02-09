Ravindra Jadeja slams father for tarnishing wife's image

Jadeja calls father's allegations an attempt to tarnish wife's image

By Aikantik Bag 04:38 pm Feb 09, 202404:38 pm

What's the story Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to address accusations made by his father, Anirudhsinh Jadeja, in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar. Anirudhsinh claimed that Jadeja's wife-politician, Rivaba Jadeja, was responsible for causing a rift in the family and that he had no relationship with the couple. In response, Jadeja tweeted, "Let's ignore what's said in scripted interviews."

Statement

'I deny them': Jadeja on father's claims

Jadeja defended his wife and denied his father's allegations. The note, written in Gujarati, stated, "The things mentioned in the dubious interview to Dainik Bhaskar are meaningless and false. Those are one-sided comments that I deny them. The attempt to tarnish the image of my wife is improper and condemnable." He also mentioned that he has more to say but prefers not to reveal it publicly.

What did he say?

'I live alone in a 2BHK flat'

Speaking to Bhaskar, Sr. Jadeja said despite living in the same city, he lives a completely different life than his celebrity son. "I have some land in my village. I manage my expenses from the Rs. 20,000 pension of my wife. I live alone in a 2BHK flat. I have a house-help who cooks for me. I am living my life on my own terms. Even in my 2BHK flat, there is still a separate room for Ravindra."

Accusations

Anirudhsinh's accusations against Rivaba

Firing guns against Rivaba, Anirudhsinh alleged that within three months of their marriage, the politician wanted an independent life and demanded one of Jadeja's restaurants be transferred to her name. The cricketer's father expressed regret over not seeing his granddaughter for five years. "I could be wrong, and Naynaba (Jadeja's sister) could be wrong, but you tell me, how can all 50 members of our family be wrong?"

Family

'He is not my father; I am his father'

"I don't call Ravindra, and I don't need him. He is not my father; I am his father. He is the one who is supposed to call me. All of this makes me cry. His sister also weeps on Rakshabandhan," revealed Anirudhsinh. He went on to say that Jadeja doesn't keep in touch with his sister either. "His sister took care of him as a mother. However, he hasn't kept any relations with her either."

Shocking revelation

Jadeja's father said he regretted making him a cricketer

Jadeja's father also expressed regret about working hard to make him a cricketer. He stated, "Wish I hadn't gotten him married. It would have been better if he hadn't become a cricketer. We would not have to go through all this in that case." Jadeja is one of the most successful all-rounders in Indian cricket who is currently recuperating from a hamstring injury.

Timeline

This is how Ravindra and Rivaba met

Rivaba is the niece of Congress politician Hari Singh Solanki. Jadeja met the BJP MLA at a party at the insistence of his sister. The duo eventually started dating before getting engaged in 2016. The couple tied the knot in the same year in the presence of close family and friends. They have a girl named Nidhyana.