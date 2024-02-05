Prabath Jayasuriya has raced to 67 scalps in 10 Test matches (Photo credit: X/@OfficialSLC)

Prabath Jayasuriya breaks records with seventh Test fifer: Key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:39 pm Feb 05, 2024

What's the story Prabath Jayasuriya made headlines for Sri Lanka on Day 4 against Afghanistan in the only Test at the SSC ground on Monday. The left-arm spinner claimed 5/107 in the second innings, registering his seventh five-wicket haul in Test cricket. His heroics meant that despite a brilliant start Afghanistan were skittled out for 296 and it eventually helped SL win by 10 wickets.

A brilliant spell from Jayasuriya

Jayasuriya failed to secure a breakthrough on Day 3 but returned with renewed vigor on Day 4. It was a big moment in the match when he castled Ibrahim Zadran, who was looking extremely comfortable on the crease. He then dismissed Hashmatullah Shahidi and followed it with the wicket of Qais Ahmed. Later, he knocked over the likes of Zia-ur-Rehman and Naveed Zadran.

Some records broken by Jayasuriya

As per statistician Thurunu Jaysiri, Jayasuriya owns the most wickets by a spinner in their first 10 Test matches. He has surpassed England's Maurice W Tate's tally of 65 wickets, while West Indies spinner Alfred L Valentine is in third spot with 62 wickets. Notably, Jayasuriya has won four 'Man of the Match' awards in Tests, the most by any player since his debut.

Third-most wickets claimed after first 10 Test matches

Jayasuriya has claimed 67 Test wickets from 10 Test matches. He now owns the third-most wickets after the first 10 Test matches. He is behind the likes of England's Thomas Richardson, who claimed 71 wickets followed by Australia's Charles Turner who returned with 69 scalps.

Fifth-most Test fifers among SL bowlers

Jayasuriya owns seven Test fifers. Notably, he has amassed the fifth-most Test fifers among Lankan bowlers in this format. Muthiah Muralidaran leads the pack with 67 Test fifers followed by the likes of Rangana Herath (34), Chaminda (12), and Dilruwan Perera (8).

Third-highest wicket-taker in Tests since his debut

Jayasuriya made his Test debut in 2022 against Australia and has claimed 67 wickets ever since. He is the third-highest wicket-taker in Tests since his debut. Only the Australian duo of Nathan Lyon (81) and Mitchell Starc (70) are ahead of him.

A look at his Test career

Playing his 10th Test, Jayasuriya has raced to 67 wickets at an average of 26.17. He has claimed seven Test fifers while returning with two four-wicket hauls. Apart from New Zealand, Jayasuriya has claimed a Test fifer against all the opponents he has played against. Notably, 63 of his 67 scalps have come at home, including all the seven fifers.

Here's the match summary

Afghanistan were bundled out for 198 in the first innings, courtesy of Rahmat Shah's 91. Vishwa Fernando starred with 4/51. In reply, centuries from Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal saw SL post 439. Naveed Zadran claimed 4/83. Ibrahim Zadran hammered a ton in the second innings as Afghanistan was skittled out for 296. Jayasuriya claimed 5/107. Eventually, SL won the match by 10 wickets.