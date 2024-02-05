Ashwin took three wickets in the second innings (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Ravichandran Ashwin becomes highest wicket-taker in India-England Tests among spinners

What's the story Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin starred with three wickets in India's Test victory over England in Vizag. Ashwin, who returned wicketless in the first innings, scalped three crucial wickets in the second. India successfully defended 398 as England were bowled out for 292. Ashwin has become the highest wicket-taker in India-England Tests among spinners. He is one shy of completing 500 wickets in Test cricket.

Ashwin struck in the second innings

Ashwin could not strike in the first innings, having conceded 61 runs in 12 overs. Jasprit Bumrah made merry with a six-wicket haul. On Day 3, as England attempted to chase 399, Ashwin gave India their first breakthrough in the form of Ben Duckett. He then got rid of Ollie Pope and Joe Root on Day 4. Ashwin took 3/72 in the second innings.

India's highest wicket-taker against England (Tests)

Ashwin entered the record books after dismissing Pope in the second innings. The Indian spinner surpassed BS Chandrasekhar to become India's highest wicket-taker against England in Test cricket. The latter took 95 wickets in this regard. While Ashwin leads this tally with over 95 scalps, Anil Kumble is the only other Indian to have taken more than 90 Test wickets against England.

Ashwin only behind James Anderson

As mentioned, Ashwin is now the highest wicket-taker in India-England Tests among spinners. On the overall list, Ashwin is only behind England seamer James Anderson, who owns 144 wickets in this battle.

Ashwin closing in on 500 Test wickets

Ashwin is all set to complete 500 wickets in Test cricket. Root was his 499th scalp in the format. In the upcoming Test, Ashwin is likley to become only the second bowler with 500 wickets in the format. He is only behind former spinner Kumble, who has 619 scalps. Only eight bowlers have taken 500 or more Test wickets.