Figures

Hartley takes nine wickets on Test debut

Hartley, who made his Test debut, was expensive in the first innings (2/131). The England spinner leveled up in the second, scalping six wickets. He dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rohit Sharma in quick succession. The left-arm spinner completed his fifer after dismissing Axar Patel and KS Bharat. He then removed R Ashwin and Siraj. Hartley returned with 7/62 (26.2) in England's defense.

Record

Best figures for an England spinner on debut since 1945

As per Cricbuzz, Hartley has registered the best bowling figures for an England spinner on Test debut (since 1945, the post-war era). His tally of nine wickets is the joint-most since 1950 when Robert Berry took 9/116 against West Indies in Manchester.

Feats

Hartley attains these feats

Hartley has become only the third spinner to take a seven-wicket haul on Test debut on Indian soil. He joins Australia's Jason Krejza (8/215 in 2008) and Todd Murphy (7/124 in 2023). Hartley now has the second-best Test innings figures for a spinner on debut (in India). Interestingly, only one other bowler has over five wickets in this regard (Amir Hamza: 5/74 in 2019).

Information

Hartley goes past legends

As per ESPNcricinfo, Hartley has registered the second-best bowling innings figures for England in India on Test debut. He is only behind John Lever (7/46 in 1976). They are the only two England bowlers with a seven-fer in this regard.

Match

England win in Hyderabad after conceding 190-run lead

England were bowled out for 246, batting first. Ben Stokes's 70(88) fueled England's innings. India topped it by compiling 436. Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja slammed fifties. Joe Root took four wickets. England ruled in the second innings (420), with Ollie Pope missing his double-ton. Jasprit Bumrah scalped a four-fer. Hartley took a seven-fer as England won in the final over (Day 4).