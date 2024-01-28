Ben Stokes

A brilliant fielding display from Ben Stokes

Jadeja attempted a quick run but Ben Stokes was brilliant at mid-on as he released the ball very quickly. However, the England skipper was shocked to see his throw hit the stumps and was in disbelief when his teammates were confident of the dismissal. It was an outrageous back-of-the-hand throw from the veteran which caught Jadeja short of his crease.

Information

Decoding his manner of dismissals in Tests

As per HowStat, Jadeja has been bowled 17 times, besides being trapped LBW on 16 occasions. He has been dismissed caught 46 times, including 13 caught behind dismissals. And now, this was his maiden run-out.

Knock

Jadeja hammered a brilliant 87 in the first innings

Jadeja was sensational in the first innings as he hammered his seventh 50-plus score against England in Test cricket. The southpaw ended up scoring 87 off 180 balls as India's total swelled up to 436. He has amassed 888 runs against England in 17 Tests at 32. 88, slamming six fifties and a ton. Overall, Jadeja has compiled 2,893 runs from 69 Tests.

Information

Jadeja was involved in a runout with Ashwin (1st innings)

In the first innings, Jadeja had a mix-up with Ravichandran Ashwin which saw the latter get runout. The star spinner was not happy with his partner as he didn't respond to his call. In recent times, Jadeja often gets involved in runouts.

Stats

A look at his numbers in Test cricket

Jadeja has compiled 2,893 runs in 69 Tests at 36.16. He has hammered three centuries and 20 fifties in this format. One of his three Test centuries came against England. With the ball, the left-arm spinner has claimed 280 wickets at an average of 24.42. The veteran has scalped 12 fifers and two 10-wicket match hauls. Jadeja has claimed 56 wickets against England.