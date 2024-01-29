Hartley

Hartley's record-breaking debut in Hyderabad

Hartley was expensive in the first innings (2/131). The England spinner leveled up in the second, scalping six wickets. He dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rohit Sharma in quick succession. The left-arm spinner completed his fifer after dismissing Axar Patel and KS Bharat. He then removed R Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj. Hartley returned with 7/62 (26.2) in as England won by 28 runs.

O'Keefe

O'Keefe's duel six-wicket hauls in Pune

Former Australian spinner Steve O'Keefe took two fifers in Tests and both came in the 2017 Pune Test. He ran through the Indian batting line-up in both innings and claimed identical figures worth 6/35. His brilliance meant India could manage 105 and 107 across their two innings and suffered a 333-run defeat. O'Keefe dismissed six of India's top seven batters in the final innings.

Patel

Ajaz Patel's 10-wicket haul in Mumbai

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel entered the record books after taking 10 wickets against India in the 2021 Wankhede Test. The left-arm spinner, who did not get any support from the other end, claimed 10/119 in India's first innings. He recorded the third-best bowling figures in Tests. Patel's efforts, however, went in vain the Kiwis lost the duel by 372 runs.

Clarke

Michael Clarke's six-fer at Wankhede

One of Australia's finest batters, Michael Clarke also made a decent mark with his left-arm spin. He was at his best in the 2004 Wankhede Test. At 153/3, India were decently placed in their second innings. However, then came the Clarke storm as India were folded for just 205. He returned with 6/9 in 6.2 overs. India, however, won by 13 runs.

Panesar

Monty Panesar also makes it to the list

Another visiting left-arm spinner to have made a mark at Wankhede is England's Monty Panesar. He was lethal in the 2012 Mumbai game, claiming 5/129 and 6/81 across his two outings. Panesar was nearly unplayable in the fourth innings as nine of India's 11 batters could not enter double digits. England famously won the game by 10 wickets.