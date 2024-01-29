Holding

When Holding took WI by storm

It was the Perth Test in 1984 and Michael Holding was on fire. The track seemed decent for batting as WI compiled 416 while batting first. However, that was not the case when the hosts arrived to bat. Holding ran through their middle and lower order as Australia were bundled out for 76. His 6/21 in 9.2 overs powered WI to an innings win.

Roberts

Andy Roberts's fiery spell in Perth

Bowlers had a hard time in the 1975 Perth Test as Australia and WI compiled 329 and 585 in their respective first innings. The third innings, however, was different as Andy Roberts was too hot to handle. The pacer claimed one wicket after another to finish with 7/54 in 14 overs. All his wickets were of top-seven batters as WI claimed an innings triumph.

Ambrose

Ambrose's sensational show in Perth

In 1993, the Perth Stadium witnessed another sensational spell from a WI bowler and this time it was Curtly Ambrose. He claimed wickets across all phases as Australia could only compile 119 while batting first. His 7/25 (18 overs) in the first innings are still the best figures by a WI bowler in Australia. Ambrose's brilliance resulted in an innings triumph for WI.

Worrell

Frank Worrell's brilliant display in Adelaide

Frank Worrell was at his best in the 1951 Adelaide Test against the Aussies. He breathed fire with the new ball in the first innings and claimed 6/38. The pacer's brilliance meant the Aussies were folded for 82. Australia could not recover thereafter and eventually suffered a six-wicket defeat. Worrell also scored an important 28 in the final innings.

Shamar

The Shamar storm in Brisbane

Shamar's 7/68 in the Day-Night game also makes it to this list. Chasing 216, Australia were cruising at 113/2. Then came the Shamar storm as he dismissed Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Alex Carey in no time. He dismissed Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins to dent the hosts even further. Shamar rattled Josh Hazlewood's stumps to seal WI's win.