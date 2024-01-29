Decoding best bowling spells by WI bowlers in Australia (Tests)
West Indies stunned the Aussies with a historic eight-run triumph in the second and Day-Night Test in Brisbane. This was WI's maiden Test win over Australia since 2003. Shamar Joseph starred for the visitors with a sensational seven-wicket haul in the final innings. Notably, he bowled with an injured toe. Here we decode the top spells by WI bowlers in Tests Down Under.
When Holding took WI by storm
It was the Perth Test in 1984 and Michael Holding was on fire. The track seemed decent for batting as WI compiled 416 while batting first. However, that was not the case when the hosts arrived to bat. Holding ran through their middle and lower order as Australia were bundled out for 76. His 6/21 in 9.2 overs powered WI to an innings win.
Andy Roberts's fiery spell in Perth
Bowlers had a hard time in the 1975 Perth Test as Australia and WI compiled 329 and 585 in their respective first innings. The third innings, however, was different as Andy Roberts was too hot to handle. The pacer claimed one wicket after another to finish with 7/54 in 14 overs. All his wickets were of top-seven batters as WI claimed an innings triumph.
Ambrose's sensational show in Perth
In 1993, the Perth Stadium witnessed another sensational spell from a WI bowler and this time it was Curtly Ambrose. He claimed wickets across all phases as Australia could only compile 119 while batting first. His 7/25 (18 overs) in the first innings are still the best figures by a WI bowler in Australia. Ambrose's brilliance resulted in an innings triumph for WI.
Frank Worrell's brilliant display in Adelaide
Frank Worrell was at his best in the 1951 Adelaide Test against the Aussies. He breathed fire with the new ball in the first innings and claimed 6/38. The pacer's brilliance meant the Aussies were folded for 82. Australia could not recover thereafter and eventually suffered a six-wicket defeat. Worrell also scored an important 28 in the final innings.
The Shamar storm in Brisbane
Shamar's 7/68 in the Day-Night game also makes it to this list. Chasing 216, Australia were cruising at 113/2. Then came the Shamar storm as he dismissed Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Alex Carey in no time. He dismissed Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins to dent the hosts even further. Shamar rattled Josh Hazlewood's stumps to seal WI's win.