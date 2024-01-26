Knock

A fine hand from Rahul

Rahul arrived to bat on Day 2 morning with the scorecard reading 123/2. He had a brief partnership with Shubman Gill (23) as the hosts crossed 150. The batter was then involved in 60-plus stands with Shreyas Iyer (35) and Ravindra Jadeja as India went past 300. A mistimed big hit meant he fell to left-arm spinner Tom Hartley. He scored a 126-ball 83.

Stats

Over 2,800 runs for Rahul

Rahul made his Test debut way back in December 2014 against Australia. Playing his 50th game, he has raced to 2,841 runs at 34.22 with the help of eight tons and 14 half-centuries. While this was his 14th fifty, the tally includes seven tons. Meanwhile, Rahul has completed 1,000 (now 1,009) Test runs at home at 42.04.

Stats

Over 900 runs against England at home

This was his fifth 50-plus score against the English team and the tally also includes three tons. He has now raced to 933 runs against the team at 40.56. Rahul has not scored even 700 runs against any other team. His highest score of 199 has also come against the England team, in 2016.

Stats

Kept wickets in SA series

Notably, Rahul kept wickets in India's preceding Test assignment, against South Africa. Batting at number six, he scored a fine century in the opening game in Centurion. However, India's head coach Rahul Dravid clarified that Rahul won't keep in the England Test series. He has now 50-plus scores across four different batting positions in Tests.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

The hosts bowled out England for 246 (64.3 overs) after they elected to bat. ﻿Ben Stokes slammed a quickfire 70, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja took three wickets each. In reply, India were off to a fine start with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a fiery 80. Rahul's 86 and contributions from the other batters mean India have gone past 320.