Glenn Maxwell hospitalized after attending concert; Cricket Australia launches investigation

By Parth Dhall 06:40 pm Jan 22, 202406:40 pm

Glenn Maxwell attended a concert in Adelaide

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell was briefly hospitalized in Adelaide after attending a concert on January 19. As per the Sydney Morning Herald, Maxwell fell and lost consciousness while watching Six and Out, a band that features former cricketer Brett Lee. The former was then taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Notably, Cricket Australia (CA) has launched an investigation regarding the same.

Here's the official statement

"CA is aware of an incident involving Glenn Maxwell in Adelaide at the weekend and is seeking further information," read a statement. "It is not related to him being replaced in the ODI squad, a decision that was made following the BBL and based on his individual management plan. Maxwell is expected to return for the T20 series."