Zheng Qinwen reaches her maiden Australian Open quarter-final: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 06:18 pm Jan 22, 202406:18 pm

Zheng Qinwen won in just 59 minutes (Image source: X/@WTA)

Number 12 seed Zheng Qinwen raced to the 2024 Australian Open quarter-final after beating Oceane Dodin. The former stormed past Dodin with a 6-0, 6-3 victory in just 59 minutes. As mentioned, Quinwen has qualified for the Australian Open last eight for the first time. Overall, this will be her second consecutive quarter-final appearances at Grand Slams. Here are the key stats.

A look at the key stats

Qinwen won a total of 53 points and 19 winners in the match. She struck five aces compared to Dodin's one. The former had a win percentage of 86 and 56 in the first and second serves, respectively. She converted five of her seven break points. Qinwen (16) had less unforced errors than Dodin (19). Both of them recorded three double-faults.

Youngest Chinese woman with this feat

According to WTA, Quinwen has become the fourth Chinese player to reach the Australian Open quarter-final. Li Na (2014 champion and two-time runner-up), Zheng Jie (2010 semi-finalist), Zhang Shuai (2016 quarter-finalist) are the others. As per Opta, at 21 years and 106 days, Zheng has become the youngest woman from China to qualify for this stage in Melbourne.