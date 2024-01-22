Australian Open: Alexander Zverev reaches quarter-final with dramatic five-set win

1/2

Sports 1 min read

Australian Open: Alexander Zverev reaches quarter-final with dramatic five-set win

By Parth Dhall 04:32 pm Jan 22, 202404:32 pm

Zverev won 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(10-3) after over four hours

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev pulled off a dramatic five-set win against Cameron Norrie to reach the 2024 Australian Open quarter-final. Zverev dropped two sets after winning the first set and eventually won the match-deciding tie-break. He won 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(10-3) after over four hours. Zverev, who reached his third Australian Open quarter-final, will next face second seed Carlos Alcaraz.

2/2

A look at the key stats

Zverev won a total of 166 points, while Norrie recorded 56 winners in the match. Zverev struck 15 aces compared to Norrie's 10. The former had a win percentage of 76 and 44 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 28 of his 42 net points. Norrie (63) had more unforced errors than Zverev (41). The latter registered six double-faults.