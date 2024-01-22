Carlos Alcaraz reaches maiden quarter-final at Australian Open: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 03:49 pm Jan 22, 202403:49 pm

Carlos Alcaraz claimed a straight-set win (Image source: X/@atptour)

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz stormed past Miomir Kecmanovic to reach the quarter-final of the 2024 Australian Open. The Spaniard won 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 in the men's single clash in an hour and 49 minutes. Alcaraz has reached the quarter-final in Melbourne for the first time. He missed the 2023 tournament due to injury. Alcaraz has now made it to every Grand Slam quarter-final.

Here are the key stats

Alcaraz won a total of 90 points and 43 winners in the match. He struck five aces compared to Kecmanovic's three. The former had a win percentage of 83 and 64 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 16 of his 22 net points. Alcaraz (19) had more unforced errors than Kecmanovic (17). The latter recorded the match's only double-fault.

Six titles in 2023

Alcaraz came off a splendid 2023 season where he won as many as six titles. His incredible run included a record-breaking Wimbledon title and 100th career win. Alcaraz won the second-most matches on the ATP Tour in 2023. He finished the year with a 65-12 win-loss record. The Spaniard was only behind Daniil Medvedev, who scripted a 66-18 win-loss record and bagged five titles.

Will Alcaraz script history?

As per ATP, Alcaraz is vying to become the third man in the Open Era to win three Grand Slam honors before the age of 21. Mats Wilander and Bjorn Borg are the only other men with this feat.