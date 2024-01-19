Ranji Trophy: Delhi's Himanshu Chauhan claims his maiden First-Class fifer

Himanshu Chauhan made his FC debut in 2024 Ranji Trophy (Photo credit: X/@BCCIDomestic)

Youngster Himanshu Chauhan was the pick of the Delhi bowlers on Day 1 against Madhya Pradesh in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The pacer finished with 5/51 claiming his maiden First-Class fifer. He ran through Madhya Pradesh's batting order which consisted of some experienced campaigners. Chauhan made the new ball talk as Delhi restricted Madhya Pradesh to only 171 runs in the first innings.

A sensational spell from the youngster

Chauhan was exceptional with the new ball as he removed Sumit Kushwah first before knocking over the settled Yash Dubey. The 21-year-old later returned to scalp Harsh Gawli, who went into a shell. Saransh Jain was also outfoxed by Chauhan's exceptional bowling. The youngster completed his maiden career fifer when he sent Aryan Anand Pandey back to the pavilion.

A bright start to Chauhan's First-Class career

Playing only his third First-Class encounter, Chauhan has claimed nine wickets at an average below 16. As mentioned, this is his first fifer in this format. The youngster made his First-Class debut in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season against Puducherry. He finished with 3/60 and 1/1 from the two innings of that clash. Against Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi didn't get a chance to bowl.

How has the match proceeded?

Batting first, Madhya Pradesh never got going as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They folded for 171 runs in the first innings as captain Shubham Sharma was the only batter who slammed a fifty. Dubey and Kumar Kartikeya made some valuable contributions. Chauhan starred with 5/51 while Divij Mehra also claimed 3/48 for Delhi. In reply, Delhi are 70/2.