Shaheen Afridi claims 3/34 in 4th T20I versus NZ: Stats

1/4

Sports 2 min read

Shaheen Afridi claims 3/34 in 4th T20I versus NZ: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:15 pm Jan 19, 202404:15 pm

Afridi was brilliant with the new ball (Source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan skipper Shaheen Afridi delivered a breathtaking spell against New Zealand in the fourth T20I in Christchurch. The left-arm pacer was simply unplayable with the new ball as claimed three wickets in his first two overs. He eventually finished with figures worth 3/34 in four overs. His efforts, however, went in vain as NZ comfortably won by seven wickets. Here are further details.

2/4

A fiery spell from Afridi

Afridi was on money straightaway as he dismissed the dangerous Finn Allen (8) in the opening over. Two balls later, he got the rid of the other opener Tim Seifert (0). Afridi's second over saw him dismiss Will Young (4) as NZ were reduced to 20/3. As none of his fellow Pakistan bowlers could take a wicket, Pakistan suffered a thrashing defeat.

3/4

Here are his T20I stats

Shaheen has raced to 71 scalps in 56 T20Is at an average of 22.49. 23 of his wickets have come against NZ at 21.78. As per ESPNcricinfo, the left-arm pacer now boasts 13 T20I wickets in the opening over. Among full-member team bowlers, only Bhuvneshwar Kumar (18), Tim Southee (15), and David Willey (15) own more wickets in this regard.

4/4

How did the game pan out?

Mohammad Rizwan scored a well-paced 90* while batting first as Pakistan finished at 158/5. While Mohammad Nawaz contributed with a quick-fire 21*, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson claimed two wickets apiece. Though NZ suffered a collapse while chasing, fifties from Daryl Mitchell (72*) and Glenn Phillips (70*) helped them cross the line in 18.1 overs. NZ are now 4-0 up in the five-match series.