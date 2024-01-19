NZ's Mitchell, Phillips register joint-second-highest T20I partnership against Pakistan

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:48 pm Jan 19, 202403:48 pm

Mitchell and Phillips scored unbeaten fifties (Photo credit: x/@BLACKCAPS)

Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips recorded a century stand as New Zealand beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the fourth T20I in Christchurch. Both batters slammed half-centuries and returned unbeaten. They were involved in an unbeaten 139-run stand for the fourth wicket, the joint-second-highest partnership against the Men in Green in T20Is. Here we look at the key stats.

A match-winning partnership from Mitchell-Phillips

Chasing 159, NZ were off to a horrendous start as Shaheen Afridi was sensational with the new ball. The hosts were reduced to 20/3 before Mitchell (72*) and Phillips (70*) rescued them. While the latter attacked straightaway, Mitchell took his time initially. However, both batters enhanced the scoring rate after getting settled as NZ crossed the line in just 18.1 overs.

Joint-second-highest partnership against Pakistan

As mentioned, Mitchell and Phillips's 139*-run stand is now the joint-second-highest partnership against Pakistan in T20Is. They have equaled England duo of Harry Brook and Ben Duckett, who also added 139* runs against Pakistan in the 2022 Karachi T20I. NZ batters Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson top this list, having added 171* runs in the 2016 Hamilton T20I.

Third T20I fifty against Pakistan for Mitchell

Mitchell, who arrived at four, scored an unbeaten 72 off 44 deliveries, a knock laced with seven boundaries and two maximums. He has now raced to 1,260 T20I runs at an average of 26.25. The tally includes seven fifties. This was his third T20I fifty against Pakistan as he has completed 309 runs against them at 34.33.

10th T20I fifty for Phillips

Phillips, who attacked bowlers from the outset, made an unbeaten 52-ball 70 (5 fours, 3 maximums). The dasher has now raced to 1,690 T20I runs at 31.88. While this was his 10th T20I fifty, the tally also includes two tons. Phillips smoked his maiden T20I fifty against the Men in Green as he has raced to 292 runs against them at 20.85.