Ranji Trophy: Prabhudessai hammers fourth First-Class century, completes 2,000 runs
Goa's Suyash Prabhudessai continued his exceptional form against Karnataka on Day 4 of the 2024 Ranji Trophy. He was 34* at Stumps on Day 3 and completed his century on Day 4. He slammed 143* as the match was drawn. This was his fourth First-Class century and a second of this season. Goa were 282/6 when the match was declared as a draw.
A brilliant hand from Prabhudessai
Prabhudessai restarted on Day 4 with his overnight score of 34. He was extremely patient and focused to save the match for Goa and showed great grit during his 289-ball 143*. The youngster stitched a 93-run stand with Krishnamurthy Siddharth (57). After Siddharth departed, Prabhudessai added 97 runs with Deepraj Gaonkar. His knock held the innings together for Goa and earned them a draw.
Highest run-getter for Goa in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy
Prabhudessai was Goa's highest run-scorer in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. The 26-year-old compiled 471 runs from seven matches at an impressive average of 42.81. He slammed two fifties and a big century last season. Prabhudessai hammered his career-best First-Class score of 212 against Rajasthan in the last Ranji Trophy campaign. The batter has carried that form into this season.
A look at his First-Class numbers
Playing his 29th First-Class match, Prabhudessai has completed 2,000 runs. He owns 2,015 runs in this format at 45. Besides hammering four centuries. The tally includes 10 fifties. He hammered a brilliant 197 in the preceding Ranji Trophy encounter against Chandigarh. Prabhudessai made his First-Class debut in 2018 and since then has been their main man in all three formats.
How did the match pan out?
Batting first, Goa posted 321 thanks to Snehal Kauthankar's 83 and fifties from Arjun Tendulkar and Heramb Parab. Vijaykumar Vyshak, Rohit Kumar, and M Venkatesh claimed three wickets each. In reply, Karnataka compiled 498/9d courtesy of centuries from Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, and Nikin Jose. In the second innings, Goa were 282/6 with Prabhudessai batting at 143* before it was declared a draw.