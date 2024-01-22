Ranji Trophy 2024, Karnataka share the spoils with Goa: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:01 pm Jan 22, 202407:01 pm

Mayank Agarwal hammered his 17th First-Class century

Karnataka played out a draw against Goa in a rivetting encounter in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The hosts grabbed three points courtesy of the first innings lead, but it was an even battle between two good teams. Goa were 282/6 on Day 4 when the match was drawn, after Karnataka hammered a mammoth 498/9d in the first innings.

How did the match pan out?

Batting first, Goa posted 321 thanks to Snehal Kauthankar's 83 and fifties from Arjun Tendulkar and Heramb Parab. Vijaykumar Vyshak, Rohit Kumar and M Venkatesh claimed three wickets each. In reply, Karnataka compiled 498/9d courtesy of centuries from Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal and Nikin Jose. In the second innings, Goa were 282/6 with Suyash Prabhudessai batting at 143* before it was declared a draw.

A crucial knock from Kauthankar

Kauthankar was the pick of the batters for Goa in the first innings. The 28-year-old hammered a 193-ball 83 courtesy of nine boundaries and a six. He stitched an important 82-run stand with skipper Darshan Misal. Later, he added 50 runs with Samar Dubhashi. Eventually, he fell to M Ventakesh. Overall, Kauthankar has amassed 3,068 runs from 50 First-Class matches, slamming his 12th fifty.

Second First-Class fifty for Arjun Tendulkar

Arjun played a decent hand for his 112-ball 52. He stitched a 93-run stand with Heramb Parab which allowed Goa to score more than 300 runs. This was his second FC fifty while he compiled 372 runs from 10 matches. He has claimed 15 wickets.

A crucial hand from Parab

All-rounder Parab played with intent for his 81-ball 53, slamming eight boundaries and a solitary six. His partnership with Arjun was very crucial for Goa. This was his maiden First-Class fifty and has compiled 118 runs from seven matches while scalping 11 wickets.

Vyshak, Venkatesh, and Rohit were brilliant for Karnataka

The Karnataka bowlers were brilliant in the first innings as they bowled out Goa for 321. Vyshak, Venkatesh and Rohit finished with figures of 3/76, 3/41 and 3/90 respectively. Vyshak has claimed 56 FC wickets while Venkatesh playing his second match has raced to 10 wickets. Lastly, Karnataka's left-arm spinner Rohit has returned with 12 wickets from three matches in this format.

A captain's knock from Agarwal

Agarwal batted with a lot of gusto while smashing a 114 off 179 deliveries. This was his 17th First-Class hundred and his second in the ongoing Ranji Trophy campaign. He shared a crucial 209-run partnership with Padikkal, setting the platform for Karnataka to post a massive first innings total. Overall, the veteran has scored 7,362 runs from 97 First-Class matches (100s: 17, 50s: 39).

Fourth First-Class hundred for Padikkal

Padikkal also continued his purple patch and supported Agarwal brilliantly with another century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. The youngster slammed a 143-ball 103, hammering his fourth First-Class century. His partnership with Agarwal gave Karnataka the momentum that they needed to gain the first innings lead. Padikkal has amassed 1,978 runs in this format at an average above 39. (100s: 4, 50s: 11).

A sensational knock from Jose

Riding on the early momentum created by Agarwal and Padikkal, Jose cashed in with a fine century. The youngster stepped up in Manish Pandey's absence and hammered his second First-Class century. Jose stitched a 148-run partnership with Srinivas Sharath while adding 72 runs with Shubhang Hedge. Overall, the 23-year-old has scored 688 runs from 11 First-Class matches at an average above 38.

Misal was the pick of the bowlers for Goa

Goa skipper Darshan Misal was exceptional against Karnataka in the first innings. The slow left-arm spinner finished with 6/134. He removed Dega Niscal early on before dismissing a well-settled Agarwal. Karnataka were cruising but Misal kept grinding and was rewarded with the wickets of Sharath, Hedge, Jose and Vyshak. Overall, he has claimed 126 wickets from 67 First-Class matches. This was his sixth fifer.

Prabhudessai continued his run-scoring spree

Prabhudessai hammered his fourth First-Class century when he remained unbeaten on 143* in the second innings to earn a draw against Karnataka. He was involved in a 93-run stand with Krishnamurthy Siddharth and later added 97 runs with Deepraj Gaonkar. Prabhudessai owns 2,015 runs from 29 First-Class matches at an average above 45. Besides four centuries, he has slammed 10 fifties.