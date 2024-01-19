Ranji Trophy: Nishant Sindhu hammers century, completes 1,000 FC runs

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Ranji Trophy: Nishant Sindhu hammers century, completes 1,000 FC runs

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:08 pm Jan 19, 202406:08 pm

Nishant Sindhu slammed 119 versus Manipur in 2024 Ranji Trophy

Haryana all-rounder Nishant Sindhu played a brilliant knock on Day 1 against Manipur in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The youngster hammered his fourth First-Class century. His 119-run knock was laced with 18 boundaries. Courtesy of Sindhu's century, Haryana were 391/3 at stumps on Day 1. The youngster claimed a fifer in the preceding clash and now has returned with a century, proving his exploits.

2/5

A well-paced knock from Sindhu

Sindhu came to the crease when Haryana were cruising at 120/2. He joined forces with captain Himanshu Rana who was well settled on a good batting surface. The two batters complimented each other and stitched a brilliant 255-run partnership. Both of them hammered centuries. However, Sindhu was dismissed by Manipur's left-arm spinner Kishan Singha just before Stumps on Day 1.

3/5

A brilliant 2022-23 Ranji Trophy campaign for Sindhu

Sindhu was outstanding for Haryana in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. He claimed 15 wickets while amassing 407 runs with the bat at an average of 33.91. The youngster slammed two centuries last season. He was one of the standout young all-rounders in the domestic circuit.

4/5

A look at the all-rounder's First-Class exploits

Featuring in his 17th First-Class match, the 19-year-old has completed 1,000 runs in this format. Currently, he owns 1,072 runs at an average above 36. Besides four centuries, Sindhu has hammered three fifties. Sindhu has claimed 33 wickets, including a fifer. Sindhu's fifer came in the preceding game against Saurashtra. In the ongoing season, he has scores of 1, 7, 24, and 119.

5/5

A look at the Day 1 summary

Haryana suffered an early blow when they lost Mayank Shandilya in the third over. However, Ankit Kumar and Rana added 116 runs together before the latter stitched a mammoth 255-run stand with Sindhu. While Sindhu perished for a well-made 119, Rana has continued his exploits with an unbeaten 193 and is accompanied by Rohit Sharma as Haryana compile 391/3 at Stumps on Day 1.