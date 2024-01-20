Ranji Trophy, Mayank Agarwal is enjoying a purple patch: Stats

1/3

Sports 1 min read

Ranji Trophy, Mayank Agarwal is enjoying a purple patch: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 04:21 pm Jan 20, 202404:21 pm

Karnataka's Mayank Agarwal hammered his second century of the 2024 Ranji Trophy (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Mayank Agarwal continued his purple patch with another fine knock on Day 2 against Goa in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The Karnataka captain hammered his 17th First-Class century and his second in the ongoing season. Agarwal has played with a sense of gusto. He has smashed nine fours, having faced 160-plus balls. Notably, he has added a 200-plus stand alongside Devdutt Padikkal.

2/3

A look at Agarwal's illustrious First-Class numbers

Playing his 97th First-Class match, Agarwal has compiled 7,300-plus runs while maintaining an average above 45. Besides 17 centuries, the Karnataka skipper has also slammed 39 fifties in this format. Agarwal has been one of the most consistent batters in the Ranji Trophy in recent times. He has featured in 21 Tests for India, compiling 1,488 runs at 41.33 (50s: 6, 100s: 4).

3/3

Highest run-getter in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy

Agarwal was in sensational form in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy and he has carried that to this season. He amassed 990 runs in nine matches at an average of 82.50. The opener slammed three centuries and six fifties last season. Notably, he was the highest run-getter in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. Only Saurashtra's Arpit Vasavada was the other batter to touch the 900-run mark.