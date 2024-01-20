Daniil Medvedev reaches fourth round at 2024 Australian Open: Stats

Daniil Medvedev reaches fourth round at 2024 Australian Open: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:53 pm Jan 20, 2024

Russian tennis ace Daniil Medvedev has booked his spot in the fourth round (Photo credit: X/@AustralianOpen)

Russian tennis ace Daniil Medvedev has booked his spot in the fourth round of the 2024 Australian Open. Medvedev overcame Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 to book his fifth fourth-round appearance here at AO. Medvedev, who is a two-time Australian Open finalist, was ousted in the third round in 2023. Meanwhile, Cameron Norrie stunned Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 to advance further.

24-7 win-loss record for Medvedev at AO

With a convincing win in the third round, Medvedev has raced to a 24-7 win-loss record here in Melbourne. Across Grand Slams, third seed Medvedev is now 73-25. Medvedev received a walkover from Terence Atmane in the opening round. The former was leading (5-7, 6-2, 6-4, 1-0) at that time. In the second round, he sealed a five-set thriller against Emil Ruusuvuori.

7-0 record over Auger-Aliassime

Medvedev has raced to a 7-0 win-loss record over Auger-Aliassime in the pair's head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. Before this, at Slam events, Medvedev downed Auger Aliassime in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open in 2022 and semis of US Open in 2021.

A look at the match stats

Both players doled out eight aces each. Medvedev committed four double faults to his opponent's three. Medvedev clocked a 77% win on the first serve and a 52% win on the second. He converted 5/7 break points.

Norrie beats Ruud; wildcard Cazaux marches on

Norrie took down Ruud in four sets. He served 11 aces to his opponent's 19. Norrie also converted 4/6 break points. He went on to hit 63 winners. With this win, Norrie has reached the fourth round at AO for the first time. Meanwhile, French wildcard Arthur Cazaux upsetted 28th seed Tallon Griekspoor. He won 6-3, 6-3, 6-1. Cazaux had overcome Holger Rune earlier.

Other key results in men's singles

Earlier, second seed Carlos Alcaraz advanced after his opponent Shang Juncheng retired midway during the match. Alcaraz was leading the tie 6-1, 6-1, 1-0. Ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz beat Ugo Humbert 3-6, 6-1, 7-6, 6-3.