Zheng Qinwen bags WTA 500 title in Zhengzhou: Key stats

Sports

By Rajdeep Saha 09:09 pm Oct 15, 202309:09 pm

China's Zheng Qinwen won the 2023 Zhengzhou Open on Sunday

China's Zheng Qinwen won the 2023 Zhengzhou Open on Sunday after sealing a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over No. 7 seed Barbora Krejcikova to claim the WTA 500 title. World No. 24 Zheng notched a comeback victory over 18th-ranked Krejcikova in what was the first meeting between the pair. Zheng claimed her second WTA Tour title of the season and her career as well.

A look at the match stats

Zheng doled out 10 aces compared to Krejcikova's four. Krejcikova went on to commit more double faults as well 6-5. Zheng had a 73% win on the first serve and a 36% win on the second. She converted 6/10 break points.

A solid 2023 for Zheng

Zheng has seen a rapid rise in 2023. She picked up her first title this summer on the clay courts of Palermo (WTA 250). The 21-year-old Chinese achieved another milestone when she reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final at the 2023 US Open. And now, she claimed her maiden WTA 500 crown. She has a 34-18 win-loss record in 2023.

Her journey in the tourney

In R32, Zheng overcame Kateryna Volodko 6-4, 6-3. She stunned Greek sensation Maria Sakkari next (7-6, 6-3). In the quarters, Zheng enjoyed a 6-3, 6-2 win over Anhelina Kalinina. In the semis, she took down Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-3.

Do you know?

Zheng went on to dish out a staggering 47 aces at the 2023 Zhengzhou Open. She served 10-plus aces in three of the five matches, including a solid 13 against Sakkari.

A new company for Zheng

As per WTA, Zheng has become the third Chinese woman to win a title at WTA 500-level or higher, joining two-time Grand Slam champion Li Na and Zheng Saisai.