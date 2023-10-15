Jessica Pegula wins her fourth WTA Tour honor: Key stats

Sports

By Rajdeep Saha 08:40 pm Oct 15, 2023

Jessica Pegula came out blazing in the final of the 2023 Korea Open (Photo credit: X/@WTA)

Jessica Pegula came out blazing in the final of the 2023 Korea Open to help herself win a second trophy this year and a fourth career prize on the WTA Tour. Pegula claimed a superb 6-2, 6-3 win over China's Yuan Yue. As per WTA, Pegula has become the first American since Venus Williams in 2007 to win the title in Seoul. Here's more.

55-17 win-loss record for Pegula in 2023

Having lifted the title in Montreal this summer, Pegula has captured multiple titles in a single season for the first time in her career. She claimed her 55th win of the season and has a 55-17 record on the WTA Tour. Iga Swiatek leads the proceedings this year with a 63-11 win-loss record.

A look at the match stats

Yuan served two aces compared to Pegula's one. However, both players committed two double faults each. Pegula clocked a 65% win on the first serve and a 60% win on the second. She converted 6/10 break points.

Pegula's journey in the tourney

In the round of 32, Pegula overcame Viktoria Hruncakova 6-2, 6-4. She followed it up with a win over Ashlyn Krueger in the round of 16. She beat Ashlyn 6-3, 6-1. In the last eight, Pegula claimed a win over Claire Liu, coming from behind in a three-setter. Pegula won 4-6, 6-3, 6-0. Meanwhile, in the semis, she tamed Yanina Wickmayer 6-4, 6-3.