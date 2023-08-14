Interesting stats from Jannik Sinner's maiden maiden Masters 1000 title-win

Written by Parth Dhall August 14, 2023 | 05:38 pm 2 min read

Jannik Sinner won the final 6-4, 6-1 (Source: Twitter/atptour)

Italy's Jannik Sinner claimed his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title at the National Bank Open on August 13. The Italian secured a 6-4, 6-1 win against Alex de Minaur in an hour and 30 minutes to script history. In the process, Sinner became just the second Italian to win a Masters 1000 trophy since the series began in 1990. Here are the interesting stats.

A look at his journey at National Bank Open

At the National Bank Open, Sinner overcame countryman Matteo Berrettini in the Round of 32, winning the match 6-4, 6-3. The former then received a walkover from three-time Grand Slam champions Andy Murray. Sinner survived turbulence against Gael Monfils and won 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. A 6-4, 6-4 victory over Tommy Paul helped Sinner seal the finals berth.

Second Italian Masters 1000 champion

As mentioned, Sinner has become just the second Italian to claim a Masters 1000 title after Fabio Fognini since the series began in 1990. The latter entered the record books after winning the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2019.

Multiple Masters 1000 finals in a year

The one at the National Bank Open was Sinner's third Masters 1000 final. He lost his previous two Masters 1000 finals in Miami in 2021 and 2023. As per Opta, Sinner has become the first Italian to qualify for multiple Masters 1000 finals in a calendar year (Miami and Canada in 2023) since the series began in 1990.

40 or more match-wins in three successive years

Sinner is now one of five players with over 40 ATP tour wins in 2023. The Italian has a win-loss record of 41-11 this year. He is only behind Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and Taylor Fritz in this regard. After winning the semi-final, Sinner became the first Italian in the Open Era to win 40 or more ATP matches in three consecutive calendar years.

Another feat for 22-year-old Sinner

Sinner now has a win-loss record of 47-21 at ATP Masters 1000 events. He has improved his win percentage in these matches to 69.1, now the eighth-best among players aged 22 or less, according to Opta. The Italian went past Guillermo Coria, who has a win percentage of 68.9 at Masters 1000 events. Murray occupies the 10th spot on this list (68.8%).

Sinner unbeaten against Alex de Minaur

It is worth noting that Sinner is yet to lose against Alex de Minaur on the ATP tour. The former is now 5-0 against de Minaur. Four of these wins came on hard courts, with one coming on clay courts.

