Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden qualify for ATP Finals: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:57 pm Oct 15, 202306:57 pm

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden were defeated by Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos (Photo credit: X/@atptour)

Indian ace tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Australian men's doubles partner Matthew Ebden finished runners-up at the 2023 Shanghai Masters. They lost to the Spanish-Argentine pairing of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 7-5, 2-6, 7-10 in the finals on Sunday. This was Bopanna's third ATP Masters 1000 final this year. The duo will be making its debut in the ATP Finals. Here's more.

How did the final pan out?

It was a tough battle for both the teams and none of the players dropped their serves in the first set. But ultimately, Bopanna-Ebden took the lead in the 12th game to win the first set. But their opponents came roaring back by winning the first four games of the second set. They won the second set and eventually closed out the match.

The third ATP Masters 1000 final for Bopanna in 2023

As mentioned, this was Bopanna's third ATP Masters 1000 finals this year. The Indo-Australian duo won the crown at the Indian Wells. Courtesy of the win, the 43-year-old Bopanna became the oldest ATP Masters champion in tennis history. The duo also won the trophy in Doha followed by a runner-up finish at the US Open. Bopanna-Edben also reached the ATP Madrid Masters final.

Bopanna will play his first ATP Finals since 2015

Courtesy of their appearances in the Shanghai Masters, Bopanna-Ebden has qualified for the ATP Finals later this year. This will be Bopanna's fourth appearance in the ATP Finals and his first since 2015. He has played the previous three ATP Finals with different partners. Bopanna made his ATP Finals debut in 2006. He finished as runners-up with Mahesh Bhupathi in the 2012 ATP Finals.

Bopanna won the Asian Games gold medal with Rutuja Bhosale

After bowing out of the men's doubles with Yuki Bhambri, Bopanna redeemed himself by winning the Asian Games gold medal in mixed doubles with Rutuja Bhosale. The second-seeded Indian pair came from behind to beat ninth seeds Tsung-hao Huang and Liang En-shuo of Chinese Taipei 2-6, 6-3, 10-4. Bopanna also won the Asian Games gold medal in men's doubles in 2018 with Divij Sharan.

A look at Bopanna's numbers this year

Bopanna is currently ranked seventh in the world and has a great win-loss record. He has registered 32 wins and 18 losses on tour this year, winning two titles. Overall, he has won 24 doubles titles and has a career win/loss ratio (488-362).