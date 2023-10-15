Hubert Hurkacz wins his second ATP Masters 1000 crown: Stats

Sports

By Rajdeep Saha

Hubert Hurkacz beat Andrey Rublev in three sets to win the 2023 Shanghai Masters crown

Hubert Hurkacz beat Andrey Rublev in three sets to win the 2023 Shanghai Masters crown on Sunday. Notably, this is now Hurkacz's second ATP Masters 1000 crown. He overcame Rublev 6-3, 3-6, 7-6. Hurkacz will surge to 11th in the ATP Rankings with his second title of 2023. The 26-year-old has now claimed seven tour-level titles. Here are the details.

2nd ATP Masters 1000 crown

Hurkacz competed in his third ATP Masters 1000 final, having won the Miami title in 2021. He finished as the runner-up in Montreal in 2022. That Montreal defeat is his only setback in tour-level singles finals. He holds a 7-1 record in finals now. Meanwhile, Rublev is 14-9 in title matches, including Masters 1000 final defeats previously in Monte-Carlo and Cincinnati in 2021.

A look at the match stats

Hurkacz doled out 21 aces compared to 13 from Rublev. Notably, both players didn't commit a single double fault. Hurkacz clocked an 80% win on the first serve and a 50% win on the second. He converted 1/4 break points.

Do you know?

As per ATP, Hurkacz has now earned his second Top 10 win of the season after two hours and nine minutes. Meanwhile, he has also claimed a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head record against Rublev.

Hurkacz's journey in the tourney

Hurkacz has raced to a 38-20 win-loss record in 2023. He overcame Thanasi Kokkinakis 7-6, 6-4 in the first round. In the second round, he beat Yu Hsiou Hsu 6-4, 6-4. In R16, Hurkacz overcame Zhang Zhizhen 7-6, 4-6, 7-6. In the quarters, he claimed a three-set win over Fabian Marozsan 4-6, 6-1, 6-3. In the semis, he beat Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4.