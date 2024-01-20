Ranji Trophy 2024: Vaibhav Arora claims his fourth First-Class fifer

Ranji Trophy 2024: Vaibhav Arora claims his fourth First-Class fifer

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 03:02 pm Jan 20, 2024

Vaibhav Arora was sensational with the ball for Himachal Pradesh (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Vaibhav Arora was exceptional for Himachal Pradesh on Day 2 against Baroda in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. He claimed two wickets on the first day before scalping the remaining three to complete his fourth First-Class fifer. Eventually, he finished with figures of 5/68 as HP inflicted a collapse which saw Baroda lose five wickets for 33 runs. Baroda posted 482 in the first innings.

Pick of the Himachal Pradesh bowlers

Vaibhav made the new ball talk as he removed Jyotsnil Singh first on Day 1 during his first spell. The pacer returned for another spell and he immediately knocked over Abhimanyusingh Rajput. On Day 2, Vaibhav ran through the Baroda lower middle order as he claimed wickets of Shivang Sane, Shivalik Sharma and Bharghav Bhatt. He was the pick of the bowlers for Himachal.

A look at his First-Class numbers

With this fifer, the pacer has raced to 74 wickets from 20 First-Class matches. The 26-year-old owns an average below 22 in this format. Besides four fifers in First-Class cricket, Vaibhav has also claimed four four-wicket hauls. He has been the strike bowler for Himachal Pradesh in all three formats along with Arpit Guleria. Vaibhav made his FC debut for Himachal in December 2019.

Vaibhav had a decent 2022-23 Ranji Trophy

The 26-year-old had a decent showing at the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy and hopes to continue that form into this season. Vaibhav was HP's highest wicket-taker last season, scalping 25 wickets from seven matches at 25.84. He claimed two fourfers and a solitary five-wicket haul.

How has the match proceeded?

Baroda had a shaky start as they were 104/4 before Shivalik and Shashwat Rawat added a sensational 345-run partnership with both batters scoring big centuries. However, they faced a collapse as they lost the last five wickets for 33 runs. Eventually, Baroda managed 482 in the first innings. Vaibhav was brilliant for Himachal Pradesh with figures of 5/68 while Guleria also claimed 3/88.