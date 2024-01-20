Ranji Trophy: Baroda's Shivalik Sharma shines with 188 against Himachal

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:01 pm Jan 20, 202402:01 pm

A sensational maiden First-Class ton for Baroda's Shivalik Sharma

Rising Baroda talent Shivalik Sharma played a brilliant knock on Day 2 against Himachal Pradesh in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. This was Shivalik's maiden century in First-Class cricket. His 281-ball 188 was laced with 26 boundaries, helping Baroda post a decent first innings score. A double century from Shashwat Rawat with some support from Shivalik helped Baroda post a massive total of 482.

Shivalik announces himself on the big stage

Baroda were 104/4 when Shivalik came to the crease and they desperately needed a big partnership. The youngster joined forces with Rawat and stitched a massive 345-run partnership to bring Baroda to safer shores. Rawat hammered a double century before perishing as Shivalik continued his exploits. However, he was dismissed by Vaibhav Arora only 12 runs short of his double century.

A look at his young First-Class career

Playing only his sixth First-Class match, Shivalik has now compiled more runs in a single innings than he had in the previous five encounters (120). This is also his maiden century in FC cricket and he fell just 12 runs short of his double ton. The young batter also owns a solitary fifty. Notably, this is Shivalik's first First-Class game since March 2023.

How has the match proceeded?

Baroda had a shaky start as they were 104/4 before Shivalik and Rawat added a sensational 345-run partnership with both batters scoring big centuries. However, they faced a collapse as they lost the last five wickets for 33 runs. Eventually, Baroda managed 482 in the first innings. Vaibhav was brilliant for Himachal Pradesh with figures of 5/38 while Arpit Guleria also claimed 3/88.

Mumbai Indians bought Shivalik at the 2024 IPL auction

Mumbai Indians saw something in the southpaw and they snapped him up for Rs. 20 lakhs. Shivalik, who also bowls leg-spin can be a handy asset for the IPL franchise. The youngster will get his first experience of the IPL this year and this knock will only help him grab more eyeballs. He will aim to carry forward this form with the bat.