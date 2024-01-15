Virat Kohli boasts 3,000-plus T20 runs at Chinnaswamy Stadium: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:13 pm Jan 15, 202402:13 pm

Kohli boasts over 4,000 T20I runs (Source: X/@BCCI)

Team India will fight for a whitewash in the third and final T20I of the series against Afghanistan. Meanwhile, eyes will be on Virat Kohli with the game taking place at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on January 17. Kohli is well-versed with the conditions of this venue as he has played a lot here. Here we decode his T20 stats in Bengaluru.

Why does this story matter?

Chinnaswamy happens to be the home ground of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kohli has been representing since 2008. The conditions here are pretty fruitful for batting with the boundaries being on the shorter side. Meanwhile, the preceding game marked Kohli's return to T20Is after 14 months. The batter managed 29 off 16 balls (5 fours).

Over 3,000 runs at the venue

Kohli has played as many as 96 T20 games at this venue, returning with 3,116 runs at an average and strike rate of 38.95 and 141.50, respectively. His tally includes 23 fifties and four tons. No other batter owns even 2,000 runs at this venue. Kohli's former RCB teammate and South African legend AB de Villiers holds the second spot with 1,991 runs.

Decoding Kohli's numbers at Chinnaswamy

2,700 of Kohli's T20 runs at Chinnaswamy have come in the IPL. No other batter owns even 2,000 IPL runs at a single venue. In IPL 2023, Kohli slammed 354 runs here at 70.80. Meanwhile, in T20Is, Kohli boasts 116 runs across five outings here at 29. The tally includes a solitary fifty, 72* against Australia, 2019.

Here are his overall T20I numbers

With 4,037 runs in 116 games, Kohli is the leading run-getter in T20Is. Kohli's average of 52.42 is the highest among batters with at least 1,000 T20I runs. Kohli's tally of 37 fifty-plus scores (36 half-centuries, one hundred) is also the highest for any batter in the format. The 35-year-old also has most Player-of-the-Match awards (15). Overall, Kohli boasts 11,994 T20 runs at 41.35.