By Gaurav Tripathi 09:32 am Jan 13, 202409:32 am

CSA will name a new captain in due course (Source: X/@ICC)

David Teeger has been removed as South Africa's Under-19 captain a week ahead of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024. Cricket South Africa took the decision over concerns for his safety as Teeger made comments in support of Israeli soldiers in the ongoing conflict with Palestine. Teeger, however, will continue to be a part of the squad and a new captain will be announced.

CSA expects protests

Notably, CSA made the decision to avoid "conflict or violence". Hence, the decision was taken "in the best interests of all the players, the SA U-19 team, and David himself." South Africa, the hosts of the tournament, will play their league games against West Indies, England, and Scotland in Potchefstroom. Benoni, Kimberley, and East London are the other designated venues for the tournament.

CSA's primary duty is to safeguard players

"We have been advised that protests related to the war in Gaza can be anticipated at the venues," CSA said in a statement. "They are likely to focus on the position of Teeger, and that there is a risk that they could result in conflict or even violence." "CSA has a primary duty to ensure the safety of all those involved in the WC."

What did Teegar say?

Teeger had breached the CSA and Lions' Cricket codes of conduct by making comments in support of Israeli soldiers. His comments came two weeks after Hamas attacked Israel, and amid the ongoing war in Gaza. "The true rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel... So I'd like to dedicate this award to them," he said after receiving the ABSA Jewish Achiever Award.

Teegar was cleared by CSA

In response, the Palestinian Solidarity Alliance (PSA) lodged an official complaint with the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee. Teegar was cleared following an independent adjudication as it was adjudged that he acted in accordance with his constitutional right to freedom of expression. However, there were incidences of pro-Palestinian supporters sitting in stands with Palestine flags in the recently concluded SA-India Test series.

PSA called for Teeger's suspension

Despite Teegar being cleared, PSA said his comments caused a "significant rift within the cricket community." The PSA even called for the batter's suspension from the U-19 World Cup squad and vowed to protest during the tournament. Though Teegar has retained his place in the team, he will not lead the Proteas in the gala competition.

U-19 WC to get underway on January 19

South Africa are the hosts for this year's U-19 WC as the tournament was moved from Sri Lanka after the ICC suspended the SLC in November last year. The tournament will get underway on January 19 as the final is scheduled to take place on February 11. India will head into the competition as defending champions.