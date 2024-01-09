SA vs IND, 2nd Test: ICC rates Newlands pitch 'unsatisfactory'

By Parth Dhall

India won the match by seven wickets

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on January 9, rated the pitch used in the 2nd Test between South Africa and India at Newlands as "unsatisfactory", as per the ICC Pitch and Outfield monitoring process. The sanction comes after uneven bounce enforced an early result, with the match getting over within two days. Notably, the match ended in 642 balls, the shortest ever completed Test.

Why does this story matter?

According to the monitoring process, the ICC can rate the pitches and outfields as very good, satisfactory, unsatisfactory, or unfit. Venues receive one demerit point for an unsatisfactory rating and three for an unfit rating. Notably, demerit points remain active for five years. A venue can be suspended from hosting international cricket for 12 months if it accumulates six demerit points.

Shortest ever completed Test

After facing a defeat in Centurion, India won the Newlands (Cape Town) Test against South Africa to level the two-match series 1-1. India chased 79, bowling the Proteas out for 55 (1st innings) and 176 (3rd innings). India themselves managed 153 in the 2nd innings. The match ended in 642 balls (107 overs), the shortest ever completed Test. Day 1 saw 23 wickets fall.

Here is the official statement

Chris Broad, the ICC match referee, gave the Newlands pitch an "unsatisfactory" rating after talking to captains Dean Elgar and Rohit Sharma. "The pitch in Newlands was very difficult to bat on. The ball bounced quickly and sometimes alarmingly, making it difficult to play shots. Several batters were hit on the gloves and many wickets also fell due to the awkward bounce," Broad said.

Don't mind batting on pitches like these: Rohit Sharma

After India won the Test, Rohit said that he doesn't mind "batting on pitches like this as long as everyone keeps their mouth shut in India and no one is talking about the pitches there". "Yes it is dangerous, but you come here (South Africa) to challenge yourself and you must face up to it," he added.

The debate regarding pitch

Rohit, in his statement, referred to the inconsistency in rating pitches across countries. The 2021 Day/Night encounter between India and England in Ahmedabad concluded in less than two complete days as the hosts claimed a 10-wicket victory. Notably, the rapid conclusion of the pink-ball Test initiated a debate regarding the quality of the Narendra Modi Stadium pitch that assisted spinners.