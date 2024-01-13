Harry Kane equals this Bundesliga record of Robert Lewandowski: Details

1/7

Sports 2 min read

Harry Kane equals this Bundesliga record of Robert Lewandowski: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 03:34 am Jan 13, 202403:34 am

Kane has raced to 22 Bundesliga goals this season (Photo credit: X/@FCBayernEN)

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has continued with his goal-scoring form as the Bundesliga resumed after the winter break. Bayern, who have a game in hand, tamed Hoffenheim 3-0 on matchday 17 with Kane scoring his side's third goal in the 90th minute. Kane, who is the leading scorer in Europe's top 5 leagues this season, equaled a unique Bundesliga record of Robert Lewandowski.

2/7

Kane matches Lewandowski's record of 2020-21 season

Kane has raced to 22 Bundesliga goals this season. As per Opta, he has equaled the record for the most goals in the first half of a Bundesliga season. Only Lewandowski had previously scored as many goals in the first half in 2020-21.

3/7

Kane is the top scorer in Europe's top 5 leagues

Kane had earlier become the first player to reach 20 goals in Europe's top five leagues in the ongoing 2023-24 season. Kylian Mbappe leads the scoring chart in Ligue 1 with 18 goals. Inter's Lautaro Martinez has 16 goals in the Serie A. Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah have 14 goals each in the Premier League. Jude Bellingham owns 13 goals in La Liga.

4/7

34 goals involvement in the 2023-24 season

Kane has 34 goals involvement in the 2023-24 season (highest). Besides his 22 goals, he also owns five assists in the Bundesliga. Meanwhile, the former Tottenham ace has amassed four goals and three assists in the UEFA Champions League.

5/7

How did the match pan out?

Bayern moved to within a point of Bayer Leverkusen with this vital win. Jamal Musiala scored in either half and on both occasions, the in-form Leroy Sane assisted the German. The second half had both sides step things up and Hoffenheim could have drawn level but Manuel Neuer denied the visitors on several occasions. The second goal killed Hoffenheim before Leon Goretzka assisted Kane.

6/7

Sane owns the most assists in Europe's top 5 leagues

With his ninth and 10th assists, Sane has set a new personal record within a single Bundesliga season. He now owns the most assists in Europe's five major leagues this season. Playing his 158th match for Bayern in all competitions, Sane has raced to 48 assists. He also owns 47 goals.

7/7

Do you know?

Bayern have scored in their 65th consecutive Bundesliga home game. It's a new record in the German top-flight history. Bayern are the first side to clock such a long scoring streak at home.