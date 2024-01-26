Wickets

Four scalps for Starc

Tagenarine Chanderpaul was Starc's first victim on Day 1 after the former nicked a ball outside the off stump. Alick Athanaze was Starc's 350th wicket in the format for Australia. A drive on the up did Athanaza in. A ball that seamed a bit saw Justin Greaves depart as he looked to defend and found an edge. Lastly, he claimed half-centurion Kavem Hodge.

Numbers

Starc averages 20.46 versus West Indies

Starc became the fifth Australian to claim 350 scalps in Test cricket on Thursday. Playing his 87th match, he now owns 352 wickets at 27.47. In 7 matches versus West Indies, Starc has raced to 28 scalps at 20.46. He managed his second four-wicket haul in the format versus WI. Playing his 50th match on home soil, Starc owns 216 wickets at 26.19.

Information

Starc owns 42 wickets in ICC World Test Championship 2023-25

Starc is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has 42 scalps from nine games at 26.21. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins has 42 scalps at 24.97. Starc is closing in on 50 wickets in Brisbane (46).