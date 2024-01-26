Knock

A fiery hand from Carey

Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph's fiery opening spells meant the Aussies were tottering at 54/5 when Carey joined Usman Khawaja in the middle. The duo led Australia's fight back with a 94-run stand for the sixth wicket. While Khawaja was watchful, Carey batted with remarkable intent. He brought up his fifty off just 38 balls. He eventually fell to Shamar Joseph.

Stats

A look at his Test stats

Carey has raced to 1,212 runs in 30 Tests at an average of 31.89. While this was his seventh fifty, he has slammed a century in this format. His only century in the Test format came against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2022. Against WI, he has raced to 129 Test runs at an average of 43.

Stats

Carey's home and away stats

Carey has slammed 574 runs in 15 Test matches at home with an average of 33.76. In 14 away matches (home of opposition), he has amassed 524 runs at 26.20. He has smashed three fifties overseas. The 2023 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and India was his first Test at a neutral venue. Carey scored 114 runs across two innings.

Stats

How has the match proceeded?

Kavem Hodge (71) and Joshua Da Silva (78) consolidated after a top-order collapse as WI posted 311/10 while batting first. Debutant Kevin Sinclair scored 50 while batting at number eight. Mitchell Starc claimed four wickets. In reply, Roach and Alzarri ran through the Aussie line-up before Carey and Khawaja guided the hosts past 150.